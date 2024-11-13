Read & Ride to El Fin del Mundo: Two Romanians to cycle 1,700 km to promote reading and sports

Gabriel Bota and Rudolf Nyari, organizers of the Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT), are set to journey to the "end of the world" for the third edition of their Read & Ride project, aiming to inspire people to read and stay active. They are set to cycle roughly 1,700 km during their upcoming expedition titled Read & Ride to El Fin del Mundo.

In 2017, Gabriel Bota got on his bike to travel 5,000 kilometers through ten European countries and read ten books during this time. He succeeded, which is why, in 2022, he set off on a new adventure, this time not alone, but with his friend, Rudolf Nyari, towards the Arctic Circle.

Two years after Read & Ride 2 Arctic Circle, the two will go on a new challenging adventure, planning to cycle to "the end of the world," a tour of Tierra del Fuego on the Carretera Austral, from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, from Punta Arenas to Ushuaia, from the Strait of Magellan to the Beagle Channe, to the last southern place in the world, just above Antarctica, at Cape Horn, News.ro reported.

"An adventure that has many implications. First, we set out to make it very difficult and counter-timed, and just like the other editions of "Read & Ride," the main goal is to get as many young people to read and do sports through the power of example. Naturally, we will take books to read and keep a daily journal online on social media channels so that we are connected with those we want to convince that the love of sports and reading is worth the sacrifices," said Gabriel Bota.

One book they will bring on the adventure is All Sails Up! by Radu Tudoran, the first book Bota read at six years old. The two want to take an original copy of the book and leave it symbolically at the end of an isolated and hard-to-reach road, 128 km south of Ushuaia, as a tribute and sign of gratitude to the author. "Where only the heroes of the book have reached by schooner, we hope to reach - this time, on bikes," Bota stated.

Gabriel Bota and Rudolf Nyari plan to cover a distance of approximately 1,700 kilometers in 9 days, cycling up to 250 km/day. And, with challenges like 40-70 km/h winds, rain, and difficult, unpaved trails, the adventure promises to test their endurance and resolve.

Bota and Nyari will depart from Cluj-Napoca on November 28 and fly via Istanbul, São Paulo, and Santiago before starting their ride from Punta Arenas. Each day's progress will be documented on FICT's official social media channels.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ Festivalul Internaţional de Carte Transilvania)