Romanians abroad given more time to register for general elections

Romania's Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced on Wednesday, September 16, that Romanians abroad can still register for voting by mail in December's general elections.

The deadline for this was extended by 31 days until October 22, Agerpres reported. Romanians abroad can express this option on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro.

The 31-day extension of the registration period was decided by the Parliament, through a law that was promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis, according to the AEP.

Under the same law, Romanians abroad were given two days to vote in the general elections if they prefer to express their vote in the voting stations. However, some European states may not allow Romania to organize voting stations, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Iohannis and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs encouraged Romanians abroad to register for voting by mail as a safer option. However, by Wednesday, September 16, just over 8,000 Romanians living abroad have used the portal to register for voting by mail.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)