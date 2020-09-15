Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:41
Politics
Romanians from diaspora given two days to vote in general elections
15 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians living abroad will have two days, Saturday and Sunday, to express their vote in the general elections this year, according to a draft law amending the electoral law, passed by the Chamber of Deputies as the decision-making chamber.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The bill was drafted by Save Romania Union (USR) and was voted by MPs of the two major parties, the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The Chamber of Deputies also amended the electoral law in the sense of increasing the number of observers appointed by political parties in the voting stations, to allow some parties set up after the 2016 elections, but which have no MPs, to have representatives in the polling stations, Economica.net reported.

In the form adopted by the Senate, only the parties that ran in the previous elections were allowed to appoint observers in the voting stations.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:41
Politics
Romanians from diaspora given two days to vote in general elections
15 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians living abroad will have two days, Saturday and Sunday, to express their vote in the general elections this year, according to a draft law amending the electoral law, passed by the Chamber of Deputies as the decision-making chamber.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The bill was drafted by Save Romania Union (USR) and was voted by MPs of the two major parties, the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The Chamber of Deputies also amended the electoral law in the sense of increasing the number of observers appointed by political parties in the voting stations, to allow some parties set up after the 2016 elections, but which have no MPs, to have representatives in the polling stations, Economica.net reported.

In the form adopted by the Senate, only the parties that ran in the previous elections were allowed to appoint observers in the voting stations.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content