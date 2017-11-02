Romanians abroad can get up to EUR 40,000 business grants

Romanians living abroad, who wish to start a business in Romania, can apply for the Diaspora StartUp program. Three projects can benefit from a non-reimbursable funding of up to EUR 40,000.

The CAESAR foundation has launched the program, financed with EU money. Each winning project will get a non-reimbursable funding of up to EUR 40,000 and no co-financing is needed.

The program targets Romanian citizens who’ve lived abroad in the last 12 months. The implementation time of each project is up to 36 months. Candidates must prove their experience or studies abroad in the field where they plan to open their business.

