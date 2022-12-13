Business

Romania's postal services company opens first office abroad, in Moldova

13 December 2022
The Romanian public postal services company Posta Romana announced that it opened its first foreign subsidiary in Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova.

The move is part of a broader project ("Romania - logistic hub") through which, among others, Posta Romana intends to support the integration of the geographic space of the Republic of Moldova in order to develop an important logistic node in the area of ​​South-Eastern Europe.

"It was a natural development. We are trying to create this bridge through which we can connect even better the citizens of the Republic of Moldova with the citizens of Romania", said Valentin Ştefan, general director of the Romanian National Post Company.

Through its presence in the Republic of Moldova market, the company wants to significantly increase the current volumes and the frequency of postal routes between the two countries.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

1

