Romanian Post opens first two digital parcel lockers, plans a network of 3,000

The Romanian Post said on July 22 that it has put into service its first two digital parcel lockers, thus taking another step "towards digitization and alignment with the global dynamics of online commerce." The company plans to install a total of 3,000 such lockers across the country.

The first digital parcel boxes of the Romanian Post were opened on Constantin Titel Petrescu street in Bucharest and at the post office in Buftea, Ilfov county.

The company said that customers could use these lockers 24/7. "More precisely, they offer recipients the possibility to pick up their parcel whenever they want, without being conditioned on the working hours of postal employees or having to wait at the post office counter," reads the press release.

Customers who have to pick up a package will be notified by SMS or e-mail. They can make payments directly at the digital box's POS and use the touch screen to get their parcels.

According to company officials, the automated parcel lockers are part of the Romanian Post's ongoing upgrading process. General director Valentin Ștefan said: "The Romanian Post is in an extensive process of investments in modernization, and this year we have the largest budgeted and ongoing investments of the last decades."

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Nationala Posta Romana)