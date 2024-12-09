Romanian Emanuel Pârvu’s latest feature wins European University Film Award 2024

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii/Three kilometers to the end of the world, the latest feature directed by Emanuel Pârvu, won the European University Film Award (EUFA) 2024. The winner was announced before the European Film Awards Ceremony last week.

The jury composed of students from 23 European countries chose the winning film from the five nominations announced in early November.

Actor Ciprian Chiujdea was present at the ceremony in Lucerne, Switzerland.

"It is a great honor to accept this award from the entire film team. Director Emanuel Pârvu and the film's producer, Miruna Berescu, were unable to be with us tonight as they are in the United States of America for the film's Oscars campaign," he said.

"We thank you for this distinction, which means even more since it comes from a new generation of film lovers. It is an important recognition for the film, and perhaps even more relevant in the current context in Romania."

Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii is the third feature of Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu. It tells the story of Adi, a 17-year-old teenager who spends the summer in his native village in the Danube Delta. One evening, he is attacked on the village street, and the next day, his world is turned upside down. The parents can no longer look at him like before and the apparent peace of the village begins to crumble.

The film is Romania's submission for the 2025 Oscar awards in the Best International Feature category.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii)