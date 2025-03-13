Romanian robotic automation giant UiPath acquires British AI adoption company

Robotic process automation company UiPath has signed the acquisition of Peak AI Limited, a British applications company focused on accelerating AI adoption in sectors such as retail and manufacturing.

Peak, a Manchester-based company, developed an AI platform recognized for its ability to optimize inventory and pricing for a diverse clientele, simplifying these processes without the need for extensive in-house technical teams.

The company has traversed troubled waters recently. UiPath recently dismantled its Quality Assurance department in Bucharest, terminating or transferring employees. Only the QA team working on UiPath’s main product, Studio Desktop, will be retained for the next 12 months. This period is considered a transition from human testing to fully automated testing.

The timing of this decision coincides with what Daniel Dines, UiPath’s co-founder, recently called the company’s "Act II,” which involves Agentic Automation, a technology that would allow AI to perform complex and unstructured tasks, similar to human employees.

"The 2025 fiscal year has been the most innovative year in our recent history, with a host of new AI capabilities introduced, redefining the future of automation through our innovative new products: Autopilot, Agent Builder, Agentic Orchestration, and Agentic Testing," said Daniel Dines, founder and CEO of UiPath.

"I am pleased with the progress we have made in the past few quarters, stabilizing our go-to-market organization, revitalizing our commitment to customer-centricity, accelerating innovation, and deepening our relationships with strategic partners,” he added, cited by Profit.ro.

The company has approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, of which 1,100 are in Romania. The Quality Assurance team in Romania had around 25 members.

UiPath reported revenues of USD 1.4 billion for the fiscal year 2025, compared to USD 1.3 billion in the previous year, but with losses of USD 74 million, which have decreased from USD 90 million. For the last quarter, revenues were USD 423 million, up from USD 405 million, with a profit of USD 52 million.

However, both the results and the company’s outlook appear to have disappointed investors, as shares dropped recently. Market capitalization stands at USD 6.5 billion.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UiPath on Facebook)