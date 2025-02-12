M&A

Bitdefender expands in Asia-Pacific with acquisition of BitShield division

12 February 2025

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader founded in Romania in 2001, announced the acquisition of a key division of BitShield, strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in Malaysia and Brunei. The move is part of Bitdefender’s ongoing strategy to expand its footprint in one of the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity markets.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The acquired division will be fully integrated into Bitdefender’s global operations, transitioning to the Bitdefender brand, the company said. BitShield will retain its identity and operations outside the Bitdefender portfolio.

The newly acquired division is responsible for distributing Bitdefender solutions in Malaysia and Brunei as a trusted Country Partner.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Bitdefender has enabled us to deliver leading-edge cybersecurity solutions to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers across Malaysia and Brunei,” said Susan Lulla, CEO at BitShield.

For several years, BitShield has sold and supported Bitdefender solutions in Malaysia and Brunei, including endpoint protection and other offerings, to organizations across several key sectors, including government entities, financial institutions, multinational corporations, and technology companies.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic acquisition as part of our ongoing commitment to expanding our APAC presence,” said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender.

The recent acquisition follows Bitdefender’s purchase of Singapore-based Horangi Cyber Security, a firm specializing in cloud security, consulting, and offensive security services.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

