The state-owned company Transelectrica (BVB: TEL), the operator of the Romanian national energy system, recorded a net profit of RON 183 million in the first nine months of the year, down 56% compared to the same period last year.

Operating revenues fell by 2%, to RON 1.716 billion, mainly due to the decrease in revenues from transactions covering technological self-consumption (CPT, RON 46 million lower), contingency aid revenues (RON 61 million lower), and revenues from CPT capitalization (RON 48 million lower), in the context of a RON 46 million increase in revenues from interconnection capacity allocation.

Operating expenses, on the other hand, increased by 5%, to RON 1.385 billion, due to higher costs for electricity transmission network maintenance, depreciation, personnel, and taxes.

“Changes introduced by OUG 32/2024 led to a gradual exit from the support scheme and a return to competitive market mechanisms. As a result, starting January 1, 2025, the energy needed to cover CPT was purchased approximately 50% through bilateral contracts, at an average price higher than the same period in 2024,” Transelectrica noted in its report.

Romania’s net energy consumption fell by 1% in January–September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, from 39.5 to 39 TWh, while production decreased by 7%, from 38.2 to 35.4 TWh. The positive difference between Romania’s energy imports and exports increased dramatically, by 180%, from 1.27 to 3.57 TWh.

“Except for February (+6.12%), April (+1.12%), and May (+2.13%), which recorded increases, all other months recorded decreases in electricity consumption at the national level, with values between (-1.76%) in January and (-8.96%) in August,” said the transmission and system operator.

At the end of the January–September 2025 period, energy production from battery storage systems totaled 122.74 GWh, while the value recorded for prosumers was 1,138 GWh.

(Photo source: Transelectrica on Facebook)