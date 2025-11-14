The private medical services operator MedLife (BVB: M) increased its turnover by 19.5% in the first nine months of the year, to RON 2.36 billion (EUR 464 million). However, the company reported a financial loss of RON 6.3 million (EUR 1.2 million) as a result of the rise in the exchange rate.

The company turnover for the nine months was RON 2.36 billion (EUR 464 million), a YoY increase of 19.4%. The growth was mainly due to the increase in all the group’s business lines, as well as the acquisitions completed in 2024 and 2025.

The most important advances were recorded in the hospital divisions (+39.2%) and clinics (+19.2%), followed by laboratories (+16.1%) and pharmacies (+11.2%), the company said.

MedLife recorded operating expenses of RON 2.24 billion (EUR 440.6 million) in the same period, representing an increase of 20.2%, or RON 377 million (EUR 74.2 million), compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

The operating profit saw an increase of 8.6%, from RON 112.9 million (EUR 22.2 million) in 2024 to RON 122.6 million (EUR 24.1 million) in 2025.

The financial loss increased by RON 34.8 million (EUR 6.8 million), from a loss of RON 75.04 million (EUR 14.8 million) in September 2024 to a loss of RON 109.9 million (EUR 21.6 million) on September 30, 2025, as a result of the rise in the exchange rate (from December 31, 2024, RON 4.9 for EUR 1, to that of September 30, 2025, namely RON 5.08 for EUR 1) and of the revaluation of the syndicated loan which is denominated in euros.

The net result represents a loss of RON 6.39 million (EUR 1.3 million) compared to the corresponding period of 2024, representing a profit of RON 20.8 million (EUR 4.1 million), predominantly caused by exchange rate fluctuations.

Current liabilities (excluding interest-bearing items) decreased by RON 58.8 million (EUR 11.6 million), or 8%, from RON 711.4 million (EUR 140.0 million) in December 2024 to RON 652.6 million (EUR 128.5 million) in September 2025.

“The results from the first nine months confirm that our growth model is solid and sustainable, even in a more moderate economic environment. The investments we make in technology, automation, genetics, and artificial intelligence are not just expenses, but strategic assets that will generate value in the coming years,” said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of the MedLife Group.

The company accelerated its strategic development direction in the field of personalized medicine by launching Longevity100+, the first genetic testing program in the region. The group also ramped up the development and implementation of its own artificial intelligence-based solutions designed to support advanced analysis of medical images and data.

This year, the group inaugurated the new operating block of the MedLife Craiova Hospital. In the clinics area, MedLife made an investment of over EUR 3 million (RON 15.3 million) in Pitești through the opening of a new large medical unit. Also, in the laboratory area, the company inaugurated the first fully automated laboratory in Brașov, an investment of over EUR 2 million (RON 10.2 million).

(Photo source: the company)