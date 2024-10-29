Tech

Romanian tech innovation catches the eye of French president Emmanuel Macron

29 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian innovative project funded by the Next Generation Internet (NGI) initiative caught the attention of the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the Francotech conference, which took place on October 3-4.

The tool in question visualizes connections in the world of disinformation and offers a fresh approach for navigating complex disinformation narratives. In this way, it enhances the investigative capabilities of those working to combat misinformation. 

The company that developed it, TechWave Development, was established in 2021, specializing in custom administrative platforms for businesses. In 2022, it launched the MindBugs project, an initiative to delve into the complexities and implications of disinformation. 

The Mindbugs Discovery Tool, developed by Ioana Cheres and Mihai Topor, provides an interactive platform for analyzing the origins, spread, and targets of disinformation, empowering experts with actionable insights. It features geographical spread and timeline visualizations. These intuitive graphs let users see how disinformation trends vary across regions and evolve, turning complex data into actionable insights.

The tool also incorporates graphics and an interactive 3D graph environment, revealing connections and patterns in the disinformation landscape and making complex analyses feasible and engaging. 

“Our search engine enhances the investigative process by understanding the context of queries, allowing journalists and researchers to find the most relevant debunked claims efficiently. This capability reduces the time spent searching and increases the time available for detailed reporting,” the founders said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NGI)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Tech

Romanian tech innovation catches the eye of French president Emmanuel Macron

29 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian innovative project funded by the Next Generation Internet (NGI) initiative caught the attention of the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to the Francotech conference, which took place on October 3-4.

The tool in question visualizes connections in the world of disinformation and offers a fresh approach for navigating complex disinformation narratives. In this way, it enhances the investigative capabilities of those working to combat misinformation. 

The company that developed it, TechWave Development, was established in 2021, specializing in custom administrative platforms for businesses. In 2022, it launched the MindBugs project, an initiative to delve into the complexities and implications of disinformation. 

The Mindbugs Discovery Tool, developed by Ioana Cheres and Mihai Topor, provides an interactive platform for analyzing the origins, spread, and targets of disinformation, empowering experts with actionable insights. It features geographical spread and timeline visualizations. These intuitive graphs let users see how disinformation trends vary across regions and evolve, turning complex data into actionable insights.

The tool also incorporates graphics and an interactive 3D graph environment, revealing connections and patterns in the disinformation landscape and making complex analyses feasible and engaging. 

“Our search engine enhances the investigative process by understanding the context of queries, allowing journalists and researchers to find the most relevant debunked claims efficiently. This capability reduces the time spent searching and increases the time available for detailed reporting,” the founders said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: NGI)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 October 2024
People
Romania’s Thurzó Zoltán sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds
30 October 2024
Defense
Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania
30 October 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom’s shares gain 3.6% on better-than-expected Q3 results
30 October 2024
Energy
Romania gets green light for EUR 1.1 bln grants to finance energy projects under Modernization Fund
29 October 2024
Politics
Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides
29 October 2024
Startup
US-based HR startup co-founded by Romanian secures USD 3.75 mln in funding led by Google’s early-stage AI fund
29 October 2024
Macro
Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average
29 October 2024
Tech
Romanian tech innovation catches the eye of French president Emmanuel Macron