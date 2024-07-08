Romanian swimmer wins gold medal at European Junior Championships in Vilnius

Romanian swimmer Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke event on Sunday, July 7, at the European Junior Championships in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Silişteanu was timed at 1 minute 00.72 seconds, followed in the final standings by Hungarian Lora Komoroczy, who had 1 minute 01.39 seconds, and Spain's Estella Llum Tonrath Nollgen, with 1 minute 01.49 seconds, according to G4Media.

In the similar men's event, Alexandru Constantinescu finished fourth with a time of 55.38 seconds, behind Italian Daniele Del Signore (54.68), Irish John Shortt (54.74), and Czech Jakub Jan Krischke (55.18).

In the 400-meter freestyle, Robert-Andrei Badea finished fifth with a time of 3 minutes 53.89 seconds, while Nandor Nagy was seventh with a time of 3 minutes 54.36 seconds.

In the women's 400-meter freestyle final, Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu, an athlete who qualified for the 2024 Olympics (in the 200-meter freestyle event), finished seventh with a time of 4 minutes 17.17 seconds.

Romania (Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu, Brigitta Vass, Denisa-Maria Bacalu, Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu) finished seventh in the final of the women's 4×100 meter medley relay with a time of 4 minutes 08.91 seconds. In the men's 4×100 meter medley relay, Romania (Robert Badea, Matei State, Vlad Mihalache, Darius Coman) did not qualify for the final (3:45.66).

Romania concluded the competition with a total of seven medals: four gold medals, won by Vlad-Ştefan Mihalache (200 m butterfly), Robert-Andrei Badea (200 m individual medley, 400 m individual medley), and Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu (100 m backstroke); two silver medals, won by Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu (200 m freestyle) and Aissia-Claudia Prisecariu (200 m backstroke); and one bronze medal, won by Alexandru Constantinescu (200 m backstroke).

Romania ranked fourth in the medal standings, behind Italy (13-9-3), Hungary (4-3-4), and Turkey (4-3-3).

(Photo source: European Aquatics on Facebook)