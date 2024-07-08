Sports

Romanian swimmer wins gold medal at European Junior Championships in Vilnius

08 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian swimmer Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke event on Sunday, July 7, at the European Junior Championships in Vilnius, Lithuania. 

Silişteanu was timed at 1 minute 00.72 seconds, followed in the final standings by Hungarian Lora Komoroczy, who had 1 minute 01.39 seconds, and Spain's Estella Llum Tonrath Nollgen, with 1 minute 01.49 seconds, according to G4Media.

In the similar men's event, Alexandru Constantinescu finished fourth with a time of 55.38 seconds, behind Italian Daniele Del Signore (54.68), Irish John Shortt (54.74), and Czech Jakub Jan Krischke (55.18).

In the 400-meter freestyle, Robert-Andrei Badea finished fifth with a time of 3 minutes 53.89 seconds, while Nandor Nagy was seventh with a time of 3 minutes 54.36 seconds. 

In the women's 400-meter freestyle final, Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu, an athlete who qualified for the 2024 Olympics (in the 200-meter freestyle event), finished seventh with a time of 4 minutes 17.17 seconds. 

Romania (Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu, Brigitta Vass, Denisa-Maria Bacalu, Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu) finished seventh in the final of the women's 4×100 meter medley relay with a time of 4 minutes 08.91 seconds. In the men's 4×100 meter medley relay, Romania (Robert Badea, Matei State, Vlad Mihalache, Darius Coman) did not qualify for the final (3:45.66). 

Romania concluded the competition with a total of seven medals: four gold medals, won by Vlad-Ştefan Mihalache (200 m butterfly), Robert-Andrei Badea (200 m individual medley, 400 m individual medley), and Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu (100 m backstroke); two silver medals, won by Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu (200 m freestyle) and Aissia-Claudia Prisecariu (200 m backstroke); and one bronze medal, won by Alexandru Constantinescu (200 m backstroke). 

Romania ranked fourth in the medal standings, behind Italy (13-9-3), Hungary (4-3-4), and Turkey (4-3-3).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: European Aquatics on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian swimmer wins gold medal at European Junior Championships in Vilnius

08 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian swimmer Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke event on Sunday, July 7, at the European Junior Championships in Vilnius, Lithuania. 

Silişteanu was timed at 1 minute 00.72 seconds, followed in the final standings by Hungarian Lora Komoroczy, who had 1 minute 01.39 seconds, and Spain's Estella Llum Tonrath Nollgen, with 1 minute 01.49 seconds, according to G4Media.

In the similar men's event, Alexandru Constantinescu finished fourth with a time of 55.38 seconds, behind Italian Daniele Del Signore (54.68), Irish John Shortt (54.74), and Czech Jakub Jan Krischke (55.18).

In the 400-meter freestyle, Robert-Andrei Badea finished fifth with a time of 3 minutes 53.89 seconds, while Nandor Nagy was seventh with a time of 3 minutes 54.36 seconds. 

In the women's 400-meter freestyle final, Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu, an athlete who qualified for the 2024 Olympics (in the 200-meter freestyle event), finished seventh with a time of 4 minutes 17.17 seconds. 

Romania (Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu, Brigitta Vass, Denisa-Maria Bacalu, Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu) finished seventh in the final of the women's 4×100 meter medley relay with a time of 4 minutes 08.91 seconds. In the men's 4×100 meter medley relay, Romania (Robert Badea, Matei State, Vlad Mihalache, Darius Coman) did not qualify for the final (3:45.66). 

Romania concluded the competition with a total of seven medals: four gold medals, won by Vlad-Ştefan Mihalache (200 m butterfly), Robert-Andrei Badea (200 m individual medley, 400 m individual medley), and Daria-Măriuca Silişteanu (100 m backstroke); two silver medals, won by Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu (200 m freestyle) and Aissia-Claudia Prisecariu (200 m backstroke); and one bronze medal, won by Alexandru Constantinescu (200 m backstroke). 

Romania ranked fourth in the medal standings, behind Italy (13-9-3), Hungary (4-3-4), and Turkey (4-3-3).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: European Aquatics on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 July 2024
Entertainment
Hardwell walks off stage, Nicki Minaj cancels show at 2024 SAGA festival in Bucharest
08 July 2024
Transport
Tarom cancels several flights from Bucharest’s main airport, transport minister asks for quick solutions
08 July 2024
Justice
Court says Tate brothers can travel within the EU while awaiting trial in Romania
08 July 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank cuts policy rate by 25bp to 6.75%
05 July 2024
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz submits application for Romanian citizenship
05 July 2024
Politics
Regional security and Ukraine on Romanian president’s agenda at NATO Summit
05 July 2024
Sports
Romania to receive EUR 12 mln for its run in the EURO 2024 football tournament
05 July 2024
Sports
2024 Paris Olympic Games: Rowers Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc to be Romania’s flag-bearers