Romania’s paraclimbing team secures 5 medals at Innsbruck World Cup, will go to 2028 Paralympics

The 12 Romanian athletes of the national paraclimbing team present at the 2024 World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, claimed a total of five medals, namely two gold and three bronze.

Moreover, as the International Paralympic Committee recently approved the inclusion of paraclimbing into the 2028 Paralympic Games program, the Romanian team will also participate in the competition hosted by Los Angeles.

In Innsbruck, Răzvan Nedu won gold in the B2 category, while Cosmin Candoi took the top spot on the podium in the B3 category. Meanwhile, the bronze medals were claimed by Ionela Drăgan (B3), Daniel Andrei (B3), and Liviu Matei (AU3).

According to this year’s competition calendar, the Romanian team will travel to Villars, Switzerland, next to participate in the European Paraclimbing Championship. The event is scheduled for August 24-25.

The Climb Again Association, the coordinator of the Romanian paraclimbing team, is a non-governmental organization affiliated with the Romanian Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (FRAE), founded and led by Claudiu Miu, former Balkan climbing champion. Since 2014, it has been organizing free sessions of climbing therapy, physical therapy, and psychological counseling for children and young people with disabilities.

(Photo source: Climb Again)