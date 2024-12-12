International Junior Science Olympiad 2024: Romanian students claim 12 medals, including two gold

Romanian students ended this year’s International Junior Science Olympiad with a total of 12 medals, including two gold, the Education Ministry announced. The 2024 edition of the competition was hosted by Romania and brought together students from over 50 countries.

Alexandru Ioan Jicu from the Gh. Vrănceanu National College in Bacău and Rareș Răzvan Gheorghe from the B .P. Hașdeu National College in Buzău are the two Romanian students who won gold medals.

Meanwhile, Rareș Muntean (Sânnicolaul Mare), Victor Andrei Păun (Ploiești), Bianca Alexandra Buzaș (Cluj-Napoca), Patricia Plata (Bucharest), and Claudiu Adrian Camenențchi (Constanța) claimed silver medals.

At the same time, the bronze medals went to Mihai Cristian Iliescu (Cluj-Napoca), Rareș Mihai (Ploiești), Albert Mihai Marin (Alexandria), Alexia Ilinca Butu (Buzău), and Maria Mihai (Râmnicu Vâlcea).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației)