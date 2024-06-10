Romanian students win gold and silver medals at Asian Physics Olympiad

Romanian students won five gold medals, two silver medals, and an honorable mention at the Asian Physics Olympiad, held in Malaysia.

The gold medals were won by the team of Alexandru Momoiu, who is also the absolute winner of this edition, with the highest total score in the competition and the highest score in the experimental test, Ionuț Gabriel Stan, Ioan Alexandru Mirică, Rareș Felix Tudose, students of the International Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest, and Alexandra Maria Curea, from the National Theoretical High School in Bucharest, who also achieved the highest score among the girls in the competition.

"I have just received great news from Malaysia - the Romanian team is making history at the 24th edition of the Asian Physics Olympiad, held from June 3-10, 2024, in Perak! Romanian students have won 5 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and an honorable mention," Romanian education minister Ligia Deca wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The two silver medals were won by Mendel Emanuel Mendelsohn from the International Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest and Teofil Voicu from the Emil Racoviță National College in Cluj-Napoca. The honorable mention was awarded to Rareș Theodor Marinescu, from the International Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest.

The Romanian team was led by Prof. Dr. Delia Davidescu, from the International Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sebastian Popescu, from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iași, and Prof. Victor Păunescu, from Economic High School No. 1 in Bucharest.

The competition saw the participation of 208 contestants from 28 countries (27 countries from the Asia-Pacific region and Romania, as an invited guest), noted Ligia Deca.

(Photo source: Ligia Deca on Facebook)