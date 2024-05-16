Romanian students invent bracelet that converts music into vibrations for people with hearing impairments

Four young women, students at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, have invented a bracelet that converts music into vibrations. This gadget, named the Rhythm Touch bracelet, is designed to give people with hearing impairments the experience of concerts.

"The wearer can dance, feeling the music, even though they can't hear it," the inventors told Cluj24.ro.

The Rhythm Touch bracelet can be used at concerts, festivals, and other cultural activities involving music, allowing people with hearing impairments to enjoy the rhythm, even if they cannot hear the musical notes.

"The bracelet is worn on the wrist, and has a microphone that captures external sounds, then the sound is processed and sent to small motors that vibrate to the rhythm of the music. The type of music doesn't matter," said Ioana Popa, one of the device's inventors.

Alongside Ioana Popa, the team of inventors includes Mărioara Mihali, Cătălina Rizel, and Iulia Bara. The gadget was inspired by the story of a friend of the girls, who loves music despite not being able to hear it. According to the inventors, the girl in question imitates the movement of the dancers to make up for not hearing the music.

The bracelet was designed to be rented at festivals or musical events for EUR 12 per day or purchased for EUR 120.

The device was presented in the finals of the seventh edition of the "Internet of Things Student Challenge" in Cluj-Napoca, along with nine other projects.

(Photo source: Internet of Things Student Challenge on Facebook)