RobotChallenge: Romanian student team claims 5 medals at robotics championship in China

HBFS Robotics, the team of the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, represented Romania once again at the RobotChallenge competition in China, where it claimed a total of 5 medals. The Romanian students won all three awards (1st, 2nd, and 3rd places) in the Line Follower category and 1st and 2nd places in the Nano Sumo category.

HBFS Robotics shined in the Line Follower competition, occupying the entire podium by winning the gold, silver, and bronze medals. This test involved following precisely a small-scale Formula 1-like track with the aim of recording the fastest time.

At the Nano Sumo competition, which involves the confrontation between 2 miniature autonomous robots with the purpose of eliminating the opponent from the ring, the HBFS Robotics team ranked first and second. The Thai team occupied the third place.

"For us, HBFS Robotics represents a commitment to performance in a field that is full of challenges but which is increasingly making its mark on our daily lives," said team member Diana Baicu.

RobotChallenge, a landmark event in the world of international robotics competitions, gathered more than 5,000 participants and 30,000+ robotics enthusiasts from more than 31 countries at its 21st edition. The competition took place in Beijing, China, at the University of Science and Technology.

HarderBetterFasterStronger Robotics, in short, HBFS Robotics, is a mini-robotics team that has distinguished itself in national and international specialized competitions since its foundation in 2014. Over time, the team has won more than 100 international awards at the world's most important robotics contests.

The team currently operates in the PRECIS Research Center and comprises students and teaching staff from the Faculty of Automation and Computers, the Department of Automation and Industrial Informatics, united by the desire to excel in the field of robotics.

Two of the team members, Mihai Crăciunescu and Diana Baicu, are currently university assistants at the Faculty of Automation and Computers. Starting in 2023, Mihaela Popescu and Remus Comeagă, now master's students at the Faculty of Automation and Computers, joined the team. University lecturer Ștefan Mocanu coordinates them.

(Photo source: HBFS Robotics)