The Romanian robotics teams from the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" College in Focșani and the “Mihai Viteazul” National College in Ploiești are part of the groups of teams that won first and second places at the First Tech Challenge World Robotics Championship, held on April 17-20 in Houston, US.

The team from Focșani, coordinated by Professor Tiberiu Oprea, reached the finals in an alliance with two other teams, The Clueless from San Diego, California, and Texpand from Cape Town, South Africa, with AICitizen serving as the Captain Team. The group went on to win with a score of 400 to 374, according to ProTV.

The AICitizen team is composed of 12 students: Irina Curcă, Elisa Elena Baciu, Petru Stoica, Raul Ștefan Bușilă, Marius Bogdan Hanu, Rami Stănilă, Cosmin Daniel Lupu, Călin Matei Sandu, Ștefania Găină, Rareș Costin Constantinescu, Bianca Maria Gorgan, and Tudor Deian Bernovici, coordinated by Professor Tiberiu Oprea.

Another team from Romania, Ro2D2 from Ploiești, also made it to the finals, allying with RoboKings Aurum from Sunshine Coast, Australia, and Hawk - Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, with the Ploiești team also acting as the Captain of the alliance. The same team represented Romania at the competition last year, with about half of the team members this year being new.

Over 200 of the best robotics teams from around the world participated in the First Tech Challenge World Robotics Championship in the US.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FIRST Tech Challenge Romania on Facebook)