Romanian soprano Stephanie Radu and tenor Alin Stoica to perform at Concerto di Natale in Rome

The 33rd edition of Concerto di Natale, held on December 13, 2025, at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome, will feature Romanian artists Stephanie Radu and Alin Stoica. The concert, a Christmas emblem, brings artists from all over the world before the international public.

Soprano Stephanie Radu will perform two special moments, namely “Regalo di Natale,” her award-winning composition, and “Gesu Bambino,” performed as a duet with the celebrated tenor Alin Stoica. The two pieces will come to life alongside the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema, under the baton of maestro Adriano Pennino, and the children’s choir Piccolo Coro Le Dolci Note.

Stephanie Radu has performed in over 30 countries, becoming a distinguished cultural ambassador of Romania. Winner of over 400 awards in classical singing competitions, light music, ballet, and piano, the artist stands out through her versatility and interpretive discipline.

In 2024, Stephanie Radu won the Award for Vocal Technical Mastery at the “Concorso di Natale.” Her piece, “Regalo di Natale,” was first among the top 16 semi-finalists, then the top 8 finalists, and finally among the 4 winning pieces of the edition.

“Performing at the Concerto di Natale is not only a crowning of my work, but a return to essence, where music becomes prayer and emotion takes form. To be one of the voices of this edition is an artistic blessing, and Rome remains the city that opened my heart and unknowingly wrote a chapter of my destiny,” she said.

Tenor Alin Stoica, Stephanie Radu’s stage partner in the duet “Gesu Bambino,” is one of the most respected and sought-after male voices of the moment. He appeared with great success at the Concerto di Natale two years ago and was later invited to the prestigious Concerto dell’Epifania.

Stoica is the principal soloist of the Bucharest National Opera and the only Romanian tenor to win the “Luciano Pavarotti” award, a distinction that places him in the world elite of classical music performers.

As is customary for the Concerto di Natale, on December 13, the artists, organizers, and sponsors will be received in a private audience by Pope Leo XIV.

The Christmas concert will be broadcast in prime time on December 25 on the Italian channel Canale 5, one of the most-watched programs in Italy, and will later be available on affiliated international platforms.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)