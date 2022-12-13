Sports

 

 

Romanian Sports Day to be celebrated in June

13 December 2022
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday, December 12, the law establishing the Romanian Sports Day. This new celebration will be marked on the first Sunday of June.

According to the new law established, the Ministry of Sports will provide the finance for all related events from the state budget to promote mass and performance sports, sports for disabled communities, and Romanian athletes who have contributed on the international level.

The new holiday will also guarantee that sports facilities owned by local government and authorities will be free of charge to use on the occasions of events dedicated to Romanian Sports Day.

Despite being among the leading countries in the EU in several sports, especially in tennis, swimming, and football back in the 1990s, Romania ranks the lowest among sports practices in EU countries, a move that inspired the promulgation of the Romanian Sports Day.

"The perspective of sports in Romanian society is in decline. Fewer and fewer Romanians practice recreational or performance sports activities, one of the negative consequences of this phenomenon being the reduction of the general health of the population," reads the statement of reasons by Romanian senate. 

"According to the Eurostat report on the state of sports at the continental level, Romanians are in the last position in the EU when it comes to practicing sports and physical exercises. Only 8% of Romanians exercise or practice a sport, compared to the 44% average found in the EU states."

(Photo source: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)

