Sports

Western Romania: New EUR 1.8 mln sports complex inaugurated in Bihor county

12 September 2022
Development minister Cseke Attila attended this past weekend the inauguration of the new sports complex in Biharia, Bihor county.

According to an official announcement, the Ministry of Development covered the investment, which amounted to RON 9 million (some EUR 1.84 million).

The same source said the new facility allows children to continue to do sports during the cold season.

“The hall is also a place for the local community, where people can enjoy sports events together, such as football or basketball games. I congratulate the local community for the new investment, may it be of use to you!” - minister Attila said at the inauguration.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltarii)

1

