Romanian Simona Halep defeated in first game after her suspension was lifted

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep lost the game at the Miami Open 2024, her first after her suspension was lifted. She was defeated by Spain's Paula Badosa, 80th in the WTA ranking, in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 3-6, according to Biziday.

Simona Halep played her last official match on August 29, 2022, in the first round of the US Open. Based on a sample collected after that match, she was accused of doping with the performance-enhancing drug roxadustat and provisionally suspended for the duration of the investigation.

One year later, on September 29, 2023, the Tennis Integrity Agency announced her definitive suspension for a period of four years, starting from October 7, 2022, for two violations of the tennis anti-doping program.

Halep appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which, two weeks ago, found that the tennis player proved she did not intentionally violate the anti-doping rules and that the substance entered her body after consuming a contaminated supplement. The Court decided to reduce the sentence to only nine months, starting from October 7, 2022, essentially lifting the ban.

During her time away from professional tennis, Simona Halep dropped out of the WTA rankings altogether. After the Court’s decision, she started to reform her team and was granted a wild card at the Miami Open.

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan (66 WTA) was also eliminated from Miami Open in two sets by Czech player Katerina Siniakova (16 WTA). The match lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)