Poll shows Mircea Geoana as frontrunner in Romania’s presidential elections, tight competition among challengers

The latest poll carried out by INSCOP confirms NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana as the leading candidate in the presidential elections this fall, but tight competition among five other candidates.

Geoana ranks first in voting intentions for the presidential elections, with a share of 26.7%, followed by Social Democrat (PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu, who would get 17.8%, and the newly elected president of the reformist party USR Elena Lasconi, who would get 14.3% of the votes, according to a survey by INSCOP for News.ro.

The 3.5pp differential is not far from the poll’s error, but in the direct competition in the second round, the differential would be slightly wider, although not dramatic: 58% to 42%.

Far-right (SOS) Diana Sosoaca (13.4%) surprisingly ranks as the fourth strongest candidate, ahead of Libeal (PNL) president Nicolae Ciuca (11.9%). Nationalist leader (AUR) George Simion (11.2%) is not far from the Liberal president as well.

Almost three-quarters of Romanians say that they will definitely go to vote.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simionescu)