Politics

Poll shows Mircea Geoana as frontrunner in Romania’s presidential elections, tight competition among challengers

05 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest poll carried out by INSCOP confirms NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana as the leading candidate in the presidential elections this fall, but tight competition among five other candidates. 

Geoana ranks first in voting intentions for the presidential elections, with a share of 26.7%, followed by Social Democrat (PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu, who would get 17.8%, and the newly elected president of the reformist party USR Elena Lasconi, who would get 14.3% of the votes, according to a survey by INSCOP for News.ro

The 3.5pp differential is not far from the poll’s error, but in the direct competition in the second round, the differential would be slightly wider, although not dramatic: 58% to 42%.

Far-right (SOS) Diana Sosoaca (13.4%) surprisingly ranks as the fourth strongest candidate, ahead of Libeal (PNL) president Nicolae Ciuca (11.9%). Nationalist leader (AUR) George Simion (11.2%) is not far from the Liberal president as well. 

Almost three-quarters of Romanians say that they will definitely go to vote.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simionescu)

Normal
Politics

Poll shows Mircea Geoana as frontrunner in Romania’s presidential elections, tight competition among challengers

05 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest poll carried out by INSCOP confirms NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana as the leading candidate in the presidential elections this fall, but tight competition among five other candidates. 

Geoana ranks first in voting intentions for the presidential elections, with a share of 26.7%, followed by Social Democrat (PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu, who would get 17.8%, and the newly elected president of the reformist party USR Elena Lasconi, who would get 14.3% of the votes, according to a survey by INSCOP for News.ro

The 3.5pp differential is not far from the poll’s error, but in the direct competition in the second round, the differential would be slightly wider, although not dramatic: 58% to 42%.

Far-right (SOS) Diana Sosoaca (13.4%) surprisingly ranks as the fourth strongest candidate, ahead of Libeal (PNL) president Nicolae Ciuca (11.9%). Nationalist leader (AUR) George Simion (11.2%) is not far from the Liberal president as well. 

Almost three-quarters of Romanians say that they will definitely go to vote.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simionescu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 July 2024
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz submits application for Romanian citizenship
05 July 2024
Politics
Regional security and Ukraine on Romanian president’s agenda at NATO Summit
05 July 2024
Sports
Romania to receive EUR 12 mln for its run in the EURO 2024 football tournament
05 July 2024
Sports
2024 Paris Olympic Games: Rowers Ionela and Marius Cozmiuc to be Romania’s flag-bearers
05 July 2024
Tech
BMW Group to develop European projects at new IT hub in Cluj-Napoca
05 July 2024
Politics
Poll shows Mircea Geoana as frontrunner in Romania’s presidential elections, tight competition among challengers
05 July 2024
Finance
Romania's Treasury counts increasingly on retail investors for deficit financing
04 July 2024
Politics
Romania has exceeded all expectations as a strong NATO ally, US ambassador says on Independence Day