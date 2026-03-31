Romanian-built EMISAR satellite launched into orbit aboard SpaceX rocket

A Romanian-built satellite has been successfully launched into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking a major step forward for the country’s space capabilities. The satellite, named EMISAR, is part of the Transporter-16 mission and was launched from California on March 30, Euronews Romania reported.

Developed by a national consortium, EMISAR is a communications satellite designed to enable secure transmission of digital messages between geographically dispersed ground stations. The project brings together expertise from the Institute of Space Science, Romanian InSpace Engineering, RARTEL, and Constanța Maritime University.

According to Claudiu Cherciu, the project’s technical director, the satellite has already begun initial operations. “The EMISAR satellite was placed into orbit [...] and we are pleased to announce that we achieved the first reception from the ground station and successfully heard it. We are continuing the next steps to bring it into full operation,” he told Antena 3 CNN.

Cherciu added that the satellite is a compact cube, measuring roughly 10 centimeters on each side, and is designed primarily to demonstrate the secure transmission of messages between ground stations.

According to the Romanian InSpace Engineering website, the EMISAR satellite, the newest 1U CubeSat developed in Romania, “operates by storing data onboard the satellite and retransmitting it during subsequent orbital passes. This approach enhances data transfer capabilities in scenarios where real-time connectivity is limited, making it particularly relevant for Earth observation, environmental monitoring, and communications in remote areas.”

Before launch, EMISAR underwent extensive testing in line with European Space Agency requirements, including vibration and thermal vacuum tests to simulate launch and space conditions.

The mission represents a strategic milestone for Romania, demonstrating its ability to design, integrate, and operate complete space systems, the same source said. It also highlights the growing role of low Earth orbit satellites, which offer lower costs and faster deployment compared to traditional geostationary systems.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roinspace.com)