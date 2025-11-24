Romanian saber fencer Vlad Covaliu named world’s best in junior category for second year

Romanian saber fencer Vlad Covaliu was named the best in the world in the junior category for the second consecutive year, according to a press release from Bucharest-based CS Dinamo.

The winners of the 2024–2025 World Cup were awarded over the weekend at the International Fencing Federation 2025 Congress held in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. Among the athletes praised was Vlad Covaliu (CS Dinamo), who was declared the best junior in the world for the second consecutive year in the men’s saber event.

As Covaliu is currently studying in the United States of America, the award was presented to the president of the Romanian Fencing Federation, Marius Florea.

In the 2024–2025 season, Vlad Covaliu won three extremely valuable medals: world bronze with Romania’s men’s sabre team in seniors, silver in the individual event at the Junior World Championships in Wuxi (China), and another silver in the individual junior event at the European Championships in Antalya (Turkey).

Covaliu was also part of the junior team that won the European Championship U20 in Naples in 2024, after defeating the French team in the final.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Scrima on Facebook)