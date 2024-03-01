The Romanian men's junior saber team won the European Championship U20 in Naples, after defeating the French team in the final.

Romania beat Netherlands (45-12), Germany (45-27), and finally France (45-35). In this way, it successfully defended its European title won last year in Tallinn, according to G4Media.

The Romanian team consisted of Casian Cîdu, Vlad Covaliu, Mihnea Enache, Radu Niţu, with Alin Badea as the coach.

Romanian saber fencer Radu Niţu is currently ranked first in the world in the men's junior saber category.

At the European Fencing Championships for cadets and juniors in Naples, Romania won two medals, namely gold in the men's junior team saber and a bronze medal in the women's junior saber, through Amalia Covaliu.

(Photo source: Federația Română de Scrimă on Facebook)