Romanian investment group ROCA acquires 20% stake in energy group Adrem

Investment group ROCA acquired a 20% minority stake in the Adrem energy group, following approval from the Romanian Competition Council.

Announced on Tuesday, August 12, the transaction will support Adrem’s strategic development and scaling plans. The investments will be primarily directed towards the expansion and diversification of EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, the development of infrastructure for renewable energy, and the digitalization of electrical networks.

According to the company Adrem embodies ROCA’s promise to stimulate long-term transformation in the Romanian economy.

“The future of Romania depends on the strength of its strategic sectors. Energy infrastructure is one of the most important, and ROCA Investments’ investment in Adrem represents a decisive step towards strengthening this field,” stated Rudi Vizental, CEO and co-founder of ROCA Investments.

“The collaboration with ROCA Investments supports Adrem’s goal of attracting local capital for the accelerated development of the group, which will continue to be led by the current management team. It is an important step towards consolidating a Romanian success story, which aims to continue being an example of performance in the local market,” added Corneliu Bodea, CEO of Adrem.

ROCA Investments is one of the first private equity companies on the local market. Following the buy-and-build investment model, the company has invested in over 20 local entrepreneurial businesses such as Artesana, Romcargo, and others.

Founded in 1992 as a family business with 100% Romanian capital, the Adrem Group today employs over 1,600 people and has a network of more than 30 offices nationwide. The company provides development, modernization, digitalization, and maintenance works for electrical networks, as well as smart metering management. Additionally, the group develops and offers turnkey solutions for efficiency and smart consumption, dedicated to both B2B and B2C segments, such as photovoltaic systems, storage solutions, heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging stations.

(Photo source: press release)