Politics

Romanian PM goes to Kyiv for joint government meeting, talks with Volodymyr Zelensky

18 October 2023

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will be in Kyiv on Wednesday, October 18, where he is set to attend the first joint meeting of the governments of Romania and Ukraine and meet with president Volodymyr Zelensky and PM Denys Shmyhal.

A meeting with Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, is also on the agenda.

“The visit to Kyiv has two clear objectives - the promotion of the rights of Romanians in Ukraine and the signing of important bilateral agreements, which would lay the foundations for a more applied collaboration in several sectors. Ukraine can count on Romania now and in the long term because we have the capacity to become a logistical support center for the reconstruction of this country,” Marcel Ciolacu stated, as quoted in the official press release.

Deputy prime minister Marian Neașcu, defense minister Angel Tîlvăr, energy minister Sebastian Burduja, agriculture minister Florin Barbu, health minister Alexandru Rafila, economy minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea, secretary of state for transport Ionel Scrioșteanu, and secretary of state for internal affairs Raed Arafat will also attend the joint government meeting.

During his visit to Ukraine, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will also lay a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv and participate in the working lunch offered in honor of the Romanian delegation by PM Denys Shmyhal.

The Romanian prime minister’s visit to Kyiv comes a week after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Bucharest

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

facebooktwitterlinkedin

