Romanian president takes part in video call with major allies to discuss support for Ukraine

Romanian president Nicușor Dan participated on Thursday, July 10, in a video call with other EU and American leaders who want to provide Ukraine with additional support. Also on the call were British prime minister Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron, US special envoy on Ukraine Keith Kellogg, and two US senators.

During the call, the Romanian official advocated for maintaining pressure on Russia, “including through firm sanctions,” and announced that Romania fully supports the adoption of the 18th sanctions package as soon as possible.

“I welcomed the participation of the US special envoy, general Keith Kellogg, and Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal,” said Nicușor Dan, referring to two of the most influential American senators on issues related to Ukraine.

“We all have sent today a strong message of unity, readiness and mobilization, as our joint work is concentrated towards reaching a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” wrote President Dan in the message on X. He assured that “Romania is ready to contribute to the efforts of achieving and maintaining peace in Ukraine and to the goal of deterring Russia. Continued support for Ukraine means ensuring our own security,” Dan added.

During the same conversation, Starmer told Keith Kellogg that the time has come for Russian president Vladimir Putin to be forced to sit at the negotiating table to try to reach a peace agreement. Meanwhile, the focus should be on ensuring the strongest possible position for Ukraine, he added.

The call comes after a three-day visit by the French president to the United Kingdom. Together with British PM Keir Starmer, Macron announced a plan to strengthen their defense cooperation.

Both committed to ordering more Storm Shadow cruise missiles, currently used in Ukraine, and signed an agreement to deepen their nuclear cooperation, which means that the two countries’ deterrents may be coordinated.

“As close partners and NATO allies, the United Kingdom and France have a deep history of collaboration in defense, and today’s agreements take our partnership to the next level,” Starmer said, according to Reuters.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on X)