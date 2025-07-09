Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Denys Shmyhal

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, on Tuesday evening, July 8. The two leaders discussed Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, its impact on civilian infrastructure and the population, as well as the broader regional and global consequences.

During the call, prime minister Bolojan reaffirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine and its commitment to continue that support, including backing Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, according to a government press release.

Moreover, the Romanian official welcomed the efforts made by the authorities in Kyiv to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Ilie Bolojan also emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of the Romanian minority in Ukraine and stressed the need for “open and effective dialogue on the matter.”

“He also expressed his deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines and, more broadly, for the efforts of the Ukrainian government,” reads the statement.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)