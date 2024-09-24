Politics

Romanian president attends UN General Assembly in New York

24 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis heads the Romanian delegation to the high-level meeting of the 79th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which takes place in New York, the US, this week. 

The central theme of the current session is Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for everyone everywhere, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration. 

The Romanian leader's participation "is an opportunity to highlight our country's contribution to the global effort to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, in a context that continues to be marked by major challenges to the rules-based international order, which are increasingly being violated," reads the official press release.

Klaus Iohannis will deliver his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25. On this occasion, he will advocate for maintaining dialogue at the multilateral level, especially in the UN format, as an essential element of regional and global security.

Also, president Iohannis will highlight Romania's efforts and contribution to solving current global problems, from security crises such as the war in Ukraine or the conflict in the Middle East to major challenges to humanity, including the climate emergency, the erosion of human rights, or cyber threats.

In addition, he "will also plead for a reformed UN system, capable of responding to all current and future challenges efficiently and transparently," the Presidential Administration said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Politics

Romanian president attends UN General Assembly in New York

24 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Klaus Iohannis heads the Romanian delegation to the high-level meeting of the 79th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which takes place in New York, the US, this week. 

The central theme of the current session is Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for everyone everywhere, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration. 

The Romanian leader's participation "is an opportunity to highlight our country's contribution to the global effort to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, in a context that continues to be marked by major challenges to the rules-based international order, which are increasingly being violated," reads the official press release.

Klaus Iohannis will deliver his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25. On this occasion, he will advocate for maintaining dialogue at the multilateral level, especially in the UN format, as an essential element of regional and global security.

Also, president Iohannis will highlight Romania's efforts and contribution to solving current global problems, from security crises such as the war in Ukraine or the conflict in the Middle East to major challenges to humanity, including the climate emergency, the erosion of human rights, or cyber threats.

In addition, he "will also plead for a reformed UN system, capable of responding to all current and future challenges efficiently and transparently," the Presidential Administration said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 September 2024
Events
Bucharest events: George Enescu Philharmonic adds jazz season, Baroque music concerts
24 September 2024
Culture
Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu to meet readers in New York next month
24 September 2024
Politics
Romanian president attends UN General Assembly in New York
24 September 2024
Macro
Romania rises public deficit target to 6.9% of GDP under "positive" but risky revision 
23 September 2024
Transport
Brașov has the most accessible public transportation system in Romania, report says
23 September 2024
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2024 to open at the end of November
23 September 2024
Justice
One of Romania’s most dangerous gangsters sentenced to prison in US
23 September 2024
People
Romania’s Emilia Șercan nominated for PRIX EUROPA European Journalist of the Year 2024