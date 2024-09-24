Romanian president attends UN General Assembly in New York

President Klaus Iohannis heads the Romanian delegation to the high-level meeting of the 79th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), which takes place in New York, the US, this week.

The central theme of the current session is Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for everyone everywhere, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The Romanian leader's participation "is an opportunity to highlight our country's contribution to the global effort to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, in a context that continues to be marked by major challenges to the rules-based international order, which are increasingly being violated," reads the official press release.

Klaus Iohannis will deliver his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25. On this occasion, he will advocate for maintaining dialogue at the multilateral level, especially in the UN format, as an essential element of regional and global security.

Also, president Iohannis will highlight Romania's efforts and contribution to solving current global problems, from security crises such as the war in Ukraine or the conflict in the Middle East to major challenges to humanity, including the climate emergency, the erosion of human rights, or cyber threats.

In addition, he "will also plead for a reformed UN system, capable of responding to all current and future challenges efficiently and transparently," the Presidential Administration said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)