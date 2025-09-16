Maia Sandu, Donald Trump top list of world leaders most trusted by Romanians

Maia Sandu, Donald Trump, and Emmanuel Macron are the international leaders who enjoy the greatest trust among Romanians, according to a poll conducted by Avangarde. The survey, carried out between September 8–14, shows Romanians’ perceptions of the country’s direction, international political leaders, global institutions, and certain foreign policy topics.

The opinion poll revealed that the world leader most trusted by Romanians is Maia Sandu (78%). She is followed by Donald Trump (67%), Emmanuel Macron (60%), Ursula von der Leyen (56%), and Volodymyr Zelensky (57%).

At the opposite end are Vladimir Putin (18%), Viktor Orban (29%), and Xi Jinping (33%).

Among institutions, NATO is the one most trusted by Romanians, with 74%, followed by the EU with 62%, the UN with 61%, the European Commission and Parliament with 57% each, and BRICS, with only 27%.

The survey also showed that Romanians are divided when it comes to a potential unification with the Republic of Moldova, with around half on each side of the issue.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, 37% believe that Romania should not get involved at all, or only provide humanitarian support, while 33% support greater involvement. Around a quarter of Romanians believe that the country is already doing enough for its northern neighbor.

In a connected issue, around 47% of Romanians believe Russia could attack Romania, while 43% think it is not likely. Meanwhile, 57% of Romanians agree that the country should allocate 5% of GDP for defense, according to NATO’s request, while 38% are opposed.

More than a third of Romanians (38%) support Israel in its conflict with Palestine. The latter receives the support of only 11%, while 41% of Romanians do not side with either.

Domestically, Romanians are rather dissatisfied with president Nicușor Dan’s activity in foreign policy. Around 43% agree with his initiatives, while the Foreign Ministry is viewed positively by only 38% of respondents.

According to the same survey, Romania’s “best friend” is the Republic of Moldova (13%), followed by France (11%), and the US and Germany, both with 5%. Italy comes in fifth place, with 4%. Other countries mentioned: Bulgaria, Serbia, Spain, China, and Russia.

