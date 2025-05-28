Update: On Wednesday, Romanian president Nicușor Dan confirmed the discussion with Donald Trump. In a post on social media, he said: "I was honored to have a conversation with president Donald Trump and to thank him for the congratulatory message he addressed to me. The United States of America is a very close ally of Romania and an essential strategic partner. During our conversation, I reaffirmed my unwavering commitment to deepening the Strategic Partnership between our countries in all areas of common interest. I look forward to close cooperation with president Trump and his administration."

Initial story: Romanian president Nicușor Dan had a phone call with US president Donald Trump on the evening of May 27, according to sources quoted by Digi24. The discussion lasted about 10 minutes, and the American president reportedly invited Nicușor Dan to visit Washington.

The main topics of discussion between the two leaders were regional security, energy, and the situation in Ukraine, according to G4media.ro.

During the conversation, president Donald Trump reportedly invited Nicușor Dan to the United States, and Dan, in turn, invited the American leader to Romania.

When asked about the telephone conversation with Donald Trump, president Nicuşor Dan said on Wednesday morning, May 28, that he neither confirms nor denies such a call, specifying that there are conversations that were agreed in advance to be communicated and others that are not. Dan replied that if he were invited to the White House by Donald Trump, he would go "with great pleasure," News.ro reported.

The development heralds the normalization of the bilateral ties, clouded by the annulment of the presidential ballot last year – an incident capitalized by the isolationist politicians George Simion and Calin Georgescu.

On May 20, after Nicușor Dan won the presidential runoff, the United States Embassy in Bucharest sent the first message to the president-elect, stating that it looks forward to collaborating with the head of state and the new government to promote common interests.

"We look forward to working with Nicușor Dan, as president of Romania, and with the new Romanian government, to advance our shared priorities, such as defense, energy, and trade partnerships," the US Embassy said in the message posted on social media.

On May 21, Nicuşor Dan sent thanks in a message posted on the X platform to US president Donald Trump after he announced the name of the new US ambassador to Bucharest. Dan said then that he looked forward to working with Trump and his administration to strengthen the Strategic Partnership.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)