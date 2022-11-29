Romanian President: we need more force on the Eastern Flank

"More defence and deterrence force is needed on the Eastern Flank. I have said this from the beginning", stated Klaus Iohannis ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest.

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Monday, after the meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, that he wants the deterrence and defence plans on the Eastern Flank, made at the Madrid Summit, to be put into practice. He stated that he addressed these aspects in his discussion with Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in Bucharest on Monday.

"In my opinion, an increased number of allied soldiers is needed, but this is not enough. In addition, to be able to represent a solid deterrence and defence, equipment is needed, more precisely, pre-positioned equipment. We discussed these things [...] at the Madrid Summit, but these decisions need to be implemented. In Madrid, the decision was rather generic, everyone agreed that this must be done, but now I want, at least that was my part, I want to action", Iohannis said.

He invoked the need for concrete plans but also logistical structures.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)