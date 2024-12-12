Romanian president convenes new Parliament on December 20

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis has officially summoned the newly elected Parliament to convene on Friday, December 20, at the Palace of Parliament.

During the inaugural session, the MPs will validate their mandates, take the oath of allegiance to the country and its people, and proceed to elect the presidents, permanent bureaus, and standing committees for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

Following the December 1 parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) holds the majority of seats in both houses. They are followed by the far-right AUR, the National Liberal Party (PNL), and the reformist Save Romania Union (USR). To exclude far-right parties, PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR, and the minority groups have formed an alliance, paving the way for a pro-European government.

In the new Senate, PSD holds 36 seats, followed by AUR with 28 seats, PNL - 22 seats, USR - 19, SOS Romania - 12, the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) - 10, and Young People's Party (POT) - 7, according to Biziday.ro.

In the Chamber of Deputies, PSD won 86 seats, AUR - 63, PNL - 49, USR - 40, SOS Romania - 28, POT - 24, UDMR - 22, and the organizations representing national minorities - 19.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)