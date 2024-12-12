Romania’s emerging ruling coalition makes small steps toward final agreement

The four parties that seek to form a ruling coalition with the representatives of ethnic minorities in parliament reportedly agreed to reduce the number of ministries by two to 16, agreed in principle on the number of ministries each party would get, and also decided that an interim prime minister would be appointed to be replaced after the presidential elections.

Thus, the Ministry of Family will be dismantled and the Ministry of Energy will be merged with the Ministry of Economy. Each ministry will have only a state secretary and a deputy – a major reduction compared to the situation at this moment, according to Euronews Romania.

Preliminary talks on the allocation of ministries indicate that the Hungarian party UDMR would have two ministries, and the reformist USR would have three. It remains to be seen how the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) will share the remaining ministries: either 7 to PSD and 4 to PNL, or 6 to PSD and 5 to PNL.

The parties seek to draft the final government structure within a couple of days.

The issue of a joint presidential candidate is also being discussed. Kelemen Hunor, from UDMR, told Euronews Romania that it is not very clear whether the reformist USR is willing to give up its candidate, Elena Lasconi.

Regarding the government formation calendar, UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said it should start functioning by December 23. If not, by December 29. He admitted that “it would not be a tragedy” if the negotiations lasted until after the New Year – but it would be preferable not to prolong the process that much.

(Photo source: Facebook/USR)