Romanian president, happy with Brexit negotiations outcome

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, March 22, that the results Romania got in the Brexit negotiations “look very good for us,” local Mediafax reported.

Iohannis is at the European Council reunion in Brussels today, where one of the themes is the status of the negotiations for Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit).

The EU leaders who participated at the European Council meeting on Thursday decided to support Britain’s assessment of Russia’s responsibility in the neurotoxic gas attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

“The European Council condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent attack in Salisbury, expresses its deepest sympathies to all whose lives have been threatened and lends its support to the ongoing investigation. It agrees with the United Kingdom government’s assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible and that there is no plausible alternative explanation,” reads a statement of the European Council.

[email protected]

(photo source: Presidency.ro)