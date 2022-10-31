Romanian police officers to star in new AXN show

Romanian officers will star in a new cop show that will be aired on AXN. The Romanian police will contribute to the show and the officers will have major roles in the production.

Titled Oamenii Legii (Lawmen), the show will feature actors but also actual police officers.

The show is Antenna Group’s first local production and is set to have 20 episodes. Each episode will follow a fictional investigation that is presented as if it was real, according to the so-called Scripted Reality Show format. Romanian policemen will play the part of four teams of investigators committed to solving several cases.

The show’s producers also say they have other local projects in the works. “Romania is important for our company, so we decided to start producing local content for the first time this year. Oamenii Legii is only the first step in our long-term strategy, which aims to position Antenna Entertainment as one of the new players in the local market in terms of original productions,” said Gergely Benda, general manager at Antenna Entertainment, cited by Paginademedia.ro.

“Our plans for the coming years include developing both scripted and reality content, thereby adding more local flavor while maintaining AXN’s brand identity and positioning as one of the leading American and international crime and drama TV channels,” Benda added.

AXN Europe is a television channel previously owned by Sony. Last year, the Antenna Group took over AXN in Romania and several Central European countries. The channel mainly airs American and British TV shows centered on police investigations and reality shows. Romanian viewers would be most familiar with shows like Criminal Minds and NCIS, both aired on AXN.

Oamenii Legii will debut on November 14 and will air Monday through Friday at 6 PM.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AXN | YouTube)