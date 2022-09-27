New HBO Max spy drama series filming in Romania, Hungary

Spy/Master, a new HBO Max Original drama series that tells the story of a fictional double agent and close advisor to Nicolae Ceaușescu who flees the country to stay alive, is currently shooting in Romania and Hungary. Alec Secăreanu, the actor nominated for the British Independent Film Awards, plays the leading role.

The six-episode series produced by Proton Cinema and Mobra Films won the "Write a screenplay for…" screenwriting competition.

The action in Spy/Master is set during the height of the Cold War and covers a week in the life of Victor Godeanu (Alec Secăreanu), the right-hand man and closest advisor to Romania's communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. However, Godeanu has a secret. He is a double agent and must escape Romania and Ceaușescu before his cover is compromised.

With only one chance to stay alive, he uses a diplomatic trip to Germany to flee to the United States. Helped by an undercover Stasi agent and ex-girlfriend (Svenja Jung, Deutschland' 89), but also by a CIA agent (Parker Sawyers, Southside with You), Godeanu must avoid the KGB agents and the spies of his own country (Ana Ularu and Laurentiu Bănescu), fully aware that desertion puts his family in mortal danger.

"We couldn't be more excited to tell this story of defection, which spans both sides of the Iron Curtain and has attracted exceptional international and Romanian talent. Although set in the past, we hope the show will resonate with viewers today, whether they're interested in politics or just enjoy watching a smart, stylish and entertaining show," said Ioanina Pavel, creative producer of HBO Max.

Spy/Master is written by Adina Sădeanu and Kirsten Peters, directed by Christopher Smith (Temple), with cinematography by Ben Wheeler (The Tourist, The Baby). Antony Root and Johnathan Young are executive producers for HBO Max, while Ioanina Pavel is the creative producer of HBO Max. Viktória Petrányi and Judit Sós are the producers for Proton Cinema, and Tudor Reu is the producer for Mobra Films.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: HBO Max)