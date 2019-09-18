Romanian PM to start working visit to the U.S. this Sunday

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila will go to the U.S. at the end of this week for a working visit that will also have a “strong economic component,” the PM announced on Tuesday, September 17.

“We are consolidating our relations with EU member states, but at the same time we are strengthening our Strategic Partnership with the United States of America. I will start a working visit to the U.S. on Sunday, along with several members of the cabinet, during which I will have meetings with American officials. The working visit will also have a strong economic component and will be a good opportunity to present to the American investors the business opportunities in Romania,” Dancila said at the beginning of the Tuesday government meeting.

Elias Wexler, executive director of the Romanian-American Chamber of Commerce in the U.S., said at local Mediafax’s request that prime minister Viorica Dancila, foreign affairs minister Ramona Manescu and finance minister Eugen Teodorovici will attend an event on September 27 in New York.

“Successful business executives will be present at the event attended by the prime minister, the minister of foreign affairs and the minister of finance. We invited those who expressed an interest for Romania, from financial institutions, including banks, pension administrators, asset management, insurance, investment consultants, and also from the manufacturing industry, doctors with private offices, IT development, just to name a few,” Wexler said.

Political sources told Mediafax that Viorica Dancila would be in the U.S. between September 22 and September 29. Her agenda also includes a meeting with the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

