Pro-European parties eye parliamentary majority to counter far-right surge in Romania

Romania’s mainstream centrist parties, namely the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the reformist Union Save Romania (USR), and the party of the ethnic Hungarian minority, UDMR, are set to establish a pro-European majority in Parliament. The deal leaves out far-right parties which surged to about 33% in the recent parliamentary elections and paves the way for a new government.

The deal was announced by current prime minister and PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu and is set to be confirmed on Wednesday, December 4, during a meeting between the leaders of all pro-European parties, along with representatives of the ethnic minorities in the legislative.

Party leaders in Romania have been negotiating a new formula for a governing majority after the December 1 parliamentary elections which saw far-right parties AUR, POT and SOS obtain a combined score of about 33%. The deal is also seen as a counter to the possibility of pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu becoming president.

Ciolacu, who has reportedly been fending off opposition within his party that would see PSD closer to far-right candidate Călin Georgescu, added that this decision will be a "clear and implicit signal" that the party backs USR leader Elena Lasconi in the second round of the presidential elections.

"I believe a document will be signed in this regard. This subject implicitly supports Mrs. Lasconi. A pro-European coalition helps her," the PSD leader said, according to Europa Libera Romania.

He refused, however, to specify whether or not he will remain prime minister in the future government.

"We are sending a clear signal that none of these parties will form an alliance in the future with AUR, POT, or any similar party. I think this is the most important message," Ciolacu added.

The statements come following a meeting between Marcel Ciolacu and Elena Lasconi during which both leaders agreed that Romania’s pro-European path should continue. On Facebook, Ciolacu mentioned that they discussed forming a pro-European parliamentary majority and "solutions for achieving governance that supports these shared values." Nevertheless, PSD refrained from making any official recommendation to voters for December 8 so far.

Center-right PNL, on the other hand, whose leaders expressed their wish for a coalition with USR following the elections, have openly backed Lasconi. Ilie Bolojan, acting leader of the party, also expressed support for the four-party coalition. Similar statements came from UDMR.

Meanwhile, Elena Lasconi has been courting PSD voters in recent messaging, highlighting the benefits of EU and NATO membership. She has also painted a bleak picture of the aftermath of Romania's switch to Euroscepticism.

"I had a discussion with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu. He is very concerned that we are already starting to lose money after the widespread press coverage of Russia’s massive influence through the candidate Călin Georgescu. This means we may no longer have money to pay pensions and salaries," she said during an interview cited by HotNews.

Elena Lasconi stated that PSD is entitled to have the position of prime minister and that Ciolacu could remain in office.

"If we all agree that Mr. Ciolacu should be the next prime minister, we must put on the table some very clear reforms: to reduce state expenditures and to agree on a few reforms that need to be carried out very quickly, within six months, and I am sure that Mr. Ciolacu will agree to this," Lasconi explained, according to G4Media.

According to initial mandate estimates prepared by PNL and USR, multiple configurations for a future legislative majority are possible. A majority requires 234 votes. PSD, the party with the most seats (86 deputies and 36 senators), is described by analysts as the kingmaker.

If an agreement is reached, a coalition of PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR, and the national minorities group would secure a comfortable majority of over 300 votes (out of 466) in Parliament. On the other side, the sovereignist bloc can gather only around 162 votes.

Seat distribution estimates after the parliamentary elections:

Senate:

36 – PSD

28 – AUR

22 – PNL

19 – USR

12 – SOS

10 – UDMR

9 – POT

Chamber of Deputies:

86 – PSD

64 – AUR

49 – PNL

40 – USR

27 – SOS

24 – POT

22 – UDMR

19 – National Minorities Group

The announced political deal, which secures Romania's pro-Western orientation, already calmed the local stock market, which has been on a downward trend, in opposition to the US and European markets, since the first tour of the presidential elections. Analysts say that the Bucharest capital markets are on hold as investors wait for the results of the second tour, on December 8.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea, Elena Lasconi on Facebook)