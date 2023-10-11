Politics

Romanian Parliament adopts statement condemning attacks on Israel

11 October 2023

The Romanian Parliament adopted in joint session on October 11 a declaration condemning the terrorist attacks committed by Hamas against Israel. 

The declaration strongly condemns the attacks and crimes committed against civilians, and the taking of hostages. The Romanian legislative expresses full solidarity with the State of Israel, emphasizing its sovereign right to self-defense against the terrorist threat. 

The Parliament also calls on international institutions to take all necessary measures for the safe return of hostages kidnapped from the territory of the State of Israel.

Nicolae Ciucă, the president of the Senate, who presided over the session, stated that hatred and violence have no place among people, and forces resorting to such means should be isolated and condemned, according to News.ro.

The declaration emphasizes the necessity of strengthening policies meant to eliminate all forms of terrorism. It expresses deep regret for the victims of these attacks, extends condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured individuals. 

The Romanian Parliament also reaffirms its commitment to support, legislatively and institutionally, actions against all forms and manifestations of terrorism. 

The declaration underscores the importance of the partnership between Romania and the State of Israel, especially in the context of marking 75 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations. It also calls on public authorities to take all necessary measures to protect the Jewish Communities in Romania and prevent any incidents within the country.

The declaration was adopted with 284 votes in favor and three abstentions. 

(Photo source: Facebook/Senatul Romaniei)

Normal
 

1

