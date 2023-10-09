Romania condemns Hamas rocket attacks on Israel

Romania firmly condemns the rocket attacks that took place in the morning of October 7 against Israel, President Klaus Iohannis said.

"Romania strongly condemns this morning's rocket attacks against Israel. We are in full solidarity with Israel in these terrible moments. Our thoughts are with the families of victims and with those who are under fire," the Romanian head of state wrote on X (Twitter) on Saturday.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) also strongly condemned Hamas rocket attacks on the territory of the State of Israel, including against the civilian population, terrorist infiltrations and hostage-taking. In an official reaction, it expressed deep regret for the victims of these attacks, sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

MAE also emphasized the sovereign right of the State of Israel to self-defence.

Meanwhile, Romania also started bringing back its citizens from Israel. MAE said that 346 tourists, Romanians and foreigners, were brought to Bucharest from Israel by two Tarom flights in the night from Saturday to Sunday, and another 115 Romanian tourists were repatriated by a private airline's aircraft on Sunday.

However, 92 Romanians arrived in Jordan, where they refugeed after the military developments intensified in Israel. Romania's MAE is carrying out efforts to bring them back with the support of foreign airlines.

At the same time, a mobile consular team from the ministry headquarters will travel to Tel Aviv to support the activity of the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Romanian Representative Office in Ramallah.

(Photo source: Irina Opachevsky/Dreamstime.com)