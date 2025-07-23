BraveX.Aero, a deep-tech startup based in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, is rapidly expanding its production of long-range fixed-wing industrial drones with the goal of becoming a leading European manufacturer by 2030. Currently, the company produces over 70 drones annually but plans to increase this capacity sevenfold, targeting an output of 500 units per year by 2028.

The drones developed by BraveX offer significant advantages over traditional multirotor systems, with flight endurance of up to four hours and a range of 250 kilometers, the company said.

Designed for critical applications such as mountain rescue, border surveillance, precision agriculture, and light cargo transport, these drones operate well beyond the typical limits of copter-style drones, which usually fly less than 90 minutes and cover shorter distances.

BraveX designs and manufactures all its technology in Romania, covering everything from fuselage and structural components to electronic systems and navigation software. This local development reduces dependence on Asian suppliers and supports partnerships focused on challenging operational environments.

“More and more players in the government sector are moving away from Asian components due to the increasingly challenging economic environment in that region. Prioritising European suppliers is becoming a necessity, it strengthens their long-term competitiveness and reinforces security within the European space,” said Iulia Oprea, Chief Legal & Regulations Officer at BraveX.

The company’s product line includes five drone models: the electric fixed-wing HFP1, the electric VTOL HFP2, the hybrid-powered HFP3, the jet-propelled VIMANA, and the HFP-LS, which is specialized for mountain rescue in difficult terrains where quadcopters are less effective.

“Our goal is to become one of Europe’s leading suppliers of fixed-wing and VTOL drones by 2030. We have fully functional products, field-tested in challenging conditions, and most importantly, successfully delivered contracts,” stated Răzvan Costea-Bărluțiu, Investor and Chief Executive Officer at BraveX.

BraveX recently secured EUR 315,000 in funding from the Transylvania Angels Network and plans to open a new financing round in early 2026. Its clients include public institutions, defense sectors of NATO member states, and private security companies, with international markets extending to Africa, Canada, and South America.

“The company also pursues development through strategic partnerships with Romanian and European companies, in critical areas such as state border monitoring, environmental protection, search and rescue operations, emergency medical transport, and the defense of cities against aerial attacks,” said Mircea Vădan, Investor and Business Development Manager at BraveX.

BraveX also engages in R&D collaborations, including projects on AI-based navigation in GPS-denied areas and fleet control systems for fixed-wing drones, aimed at monitoring large territories.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)