Romanian organic agri inputs supplier Norofert reports robust profits for H1

Norofert (BVB: NRF), a producer of organic inputs and supplier of biotechnology for agriculture, recorded a turnover of RON 19 million in the first half of 2025, a slight decrease compared to last year. However, its profit rose by 68% y/y to RON 3.2 million (EUR 0.6 million).

The company improved its profitability after three difficult agricultural years.

The operating result rose by 65%, to RON 6.1 million, and the net profit reached RON 3.2 million, approximately 68% above the level of the first half of the previous year, in the context of streamlining the activity, the focus on its own production, and the excellent results recorded at the Zimnicea farm.

"Although 2025 will bring a better harvest, it cannot compensate for the difficulties of past years, which is why the priorities remain efficient production and capitalising on opportunities in foreign markets. The fact that our US subsidiary became autonomous from the first year and that the project in Brazil is taking shape shows how quickly we can adapt and scale our business models in different markets. At the same time, investments in research and irrigation systems in Romania give us the stability necessary to build in the long term, sustainably," said Vlad Popescu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Norofert.

NRF shares are trading up 5.4% since the beginning of this year, with a capitalisation of RON 65.18 million (EUR 13 million).

The group's largest shareholders are Vlad Popescu (34.7%), Ileana Popescu (10.16%), and Marius Alexe (12.2%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)