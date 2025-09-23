Bucharest Exchange-listed DN Agrar, Europe's largest milk producer, plans listing on main trading floor

DN Agrar (BVB: DN), the largest producer of cow's milk in Europe, which owns five farms and a herd of 16,000 cattle in Romania, is preparing for the transfer from the secondary AeRO market to the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a process that could take place either in the fourth quarter of 2026 or at the beginning of 2027, according to Economedia.ro.

Preparation for the main market also involves discussions with institutional investors, which the company will conduct in the coming period.

"We have started scheduling meetings with pension funds and institutional investors, which will take place in Q4/2025 or Q1/2026, to test our business model and announce energy investments. Our target is to have pension funds as shareholders after the transfer to the main market," the company's CEO, Peter de Boer, said.

DN Agrar Group has a market capitalisation of RON 458 million and is 67.75% controlled by the Dutch group AM Advies, owned by the de Boer family. DN shares have doubled since the beginning of this year, on transactions of RON 48 million, BVB data shows.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)