Romanian Navy training ship departs on five-month transatlantic mission

The Romanian Navy’s Mircea training ship is set to depart from the military port of Constanța on Thursday, April 16, for a five-month international voyage across the Atlantic. The mission will include 188 crew members, among them 75 second-year cadets from the “Mircea cel Bătrân” Naval Academy and 19 foreign students from partner naval academies.

According to the Ministry of Defense (MApN), this will be the vessel’s fourth transatlantic mission to the United States, following similar voyages in 1976, 2004, and 2009.

During the journey, the ship will take part in training activities at sea and represent Romania in multiple international ports, including participation in events marking 250 years of US independence.

The sailing ship, considered a symbol of the Romanian Naval Forces, will cover approximately 14,000 nautical miles over more than 150 days, with scheduled stops in 15 ports across Europe, North America, and North Africa.

Romania’s Mircea training ship is expected to return to Constanța in September.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania - www.mapn.ro)