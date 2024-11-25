Romanian musicians Diana Jipa and Ștefan Doniga set to break Guinness World Record for playing on 7 continents

Romanian violinist Diana Jipa and pianist Ștefan Doniga are poised to make history on December 14, 2024, when they perform a concert in Antarctica, marking the final leg of their world tour and breaking a Guinness World Record for the "fastest time to play a concert on each continent.”

The Romanian musicians will become the first artists in the world to perform on all seven continents in less than 100 days, according to the press release. With their final concert in Antarctica, they will surpass the previous record set by Metallica in 2013.

The two musicians’ journey, titled the "Road to Freedom Tour," has already taken them to Brussels, Pretoria, Cebu, Auckland, New York, and Lima.

“We dedicate this Guinness World Record to Romanian culture and its universal value. Through our effort, we want to demonstrate that Romanian music can make you the best in the world. That if you pursue your dream with passion, willpower, and hard work, you can become number one in the world. We aim to motivate the thousands of children in Romania studying music to work hard and love Romanian music because, if you follow your passion seriously, there are no limits, only dreams to achieve," said pianist Ștefan Doniga, coordinator of the "Road to Freedom" project.

The concert at the Julio Escuerdo Research Base in Antarctica will feature an exclusive program of Romanian music, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the December 1989 Revolution. In addition to the music, the artists will gift the research base with several cultural artifacts, including bilingual editions of Mihai Eminescu’s poetry and works by Romanian composers like George Enescu and Ciprian Porumbescu.

The "Road to Freedom" tour is the first Romanian professional music project to be accredited by Guinness World Records, the press release also said.

Diana Jipa and Ștefan Doniga are among Romania’s most celebrated musicians. Over the past seven years, they have performed nearly 600 concerts in more than 30 countries. In 2023, they became the first Romanian artists to complete a world tour. Their musical documentary series "Rediscover Romania" has also gained international acclaim.

