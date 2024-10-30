Romania’s Thurzó Zoltán sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds

Romania's concert pianist Thurzó Zoltán announced this week that he set a new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds. This is his fourth Guinness World Records title and was achieved during a special concert on October 23, when he hit the piano key 500 times in 30 seconds.

"The most piano key hits in 30 seconds is 500 and was achieved by Thurzó Zoltán, concert pianist (Nagyvárad-Oradea) in Biharia village, Bihor county (Romania) on October 23, 2024, in memory of his mother (Thurzó Margit Terézia) who passed away on October 23, 2023, at age of 77," reads the pianist's announcement on social media.

So far, the most piano key hits in 30 seconds was 495, achieved by Japan's Keita Hattori in December 2023.

According to Agerpres, after the Guinness certification, the pianist from Oradea will become the only musician in the world with four world records. The documentation is to be sent to the Guinness World Records headquarters in London this week.

Thurzó Zoltán previously set a Guinness World Record for the highest altitude grand piano performance in June 2022. At the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, he performed the piano concert entitled "Hymn On Hights" at an altitude of 5325.77 meters, at a temperature between 1 degree Celsius and 3 degrees Celsius, which lasted 132 minutes. He played 37 pieces of classical music and the national anthems of 26 different nations.

Also in 2022, in September, in Nagyvárad/Oradea, he successfully broke the Guinness World Record of the "Longest marathon playing keyboard/piano by an individual" too, thus becoming the top performer in this category as well.

Then, on June 12, 2024, Thurzó Zoltán broke his own 2022 record for the highest altitude grand piano performance at the top of the Umling La Pass in India, Ladakh region, with the title "Hymn on high 2. – Genesis." Held at a height of 5798.51 meters, this piano concert lasted for 31 minutes and 42 seconds, during which he played 9 works of classical music and the anthems of 4 different nations. The extraordinary performance took place in freezing conditions at -10 /-13 degrees Celsius.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Thurzó Zoltán)